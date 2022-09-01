Six booked for duping Pune investors of 1.68 crore

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have filed cases against six people including director of JBC Capital Private Limited for allegedly duping investors of ₹1.68 crore on pretext of high returns, said officials on Thursday.

The accused have been identified Rahul Gulabsingh Jakhad director of JBC Capital Private Limited, Ramhari Munde, Sunil Zambhre,Madhav Chaskar,Vishwas Bhor and Navnath Repale all residents of Chinchwad.

The racket was unearthed after two investors filed two police cases against Jakhad at Pimpri police station on Wednesday, claiming they were cheated by ‘JBC Capital Pvt Ltd’, a police official said.

The complainant, Ravindra Hagawane (46) had invested ₹750,000 in December 2019 in JBC capital on pretext of 10 % return per month. Hagawane accused Jakhad assured him total returns of ₹1,231,600 after maturity of 10 months. However, instead of returns, the accused closed his company and duped six other investors for the tune of ₹13,313,643, according to police.

In another complaint against Jakhad, complainant Rajendra Anandrao Patil (46) from Pimprigaon alleged that, he had invested ₹35 lakh at JBC capital where Jakhad assured him returns of 10 % per month after maturity of 10 months. However Jakhad failed to deliver committed returns and fled to Dubai, stated the complainant.

Assistant police inspector S Misal said, this is a tip of iceberg. As of now seven investors approached us stating that they were duped by Jakhad of ₹1.68 crore. Figure might go up after further investigation.

Pimpri police have registered an offence against six persons under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 3 and 4 of Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID) Act.

