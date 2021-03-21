Six booked for thrashing contractor over non-payment

Six unidentified men were booked by Pune police on Saturday for kidnapping a contractor for not paying the money owed to the site workers in Hadapsar, Pune.

The contractor, on the other hand, has claimed that the realtor duped him which rendered him from making the payment.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Jaisingh Rathod (40), a resident of Sonar Ali in Hadapsar.

Rathod was standing under the Magarpatta bridge on Friday around 9 pm and drinking tea when the six men arrived on three motorcycles, according to his complaint.

The men allegedly started beating him up while verbally abusing him. They threatened to kill him if he did not bring money from his house to pay labourers whom he had employed at a construction site, according to the complaint.

That is when the complainant claims to have told them that the builder who was developing the site duped him and he was, therefore, unable to pay the labourers. However, the men allegedly took him to a nearby place and beat him up again.

A case under Sections 365 (kidnapping with an intent of secretly and wrongfully to confine person), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 143,147,149 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 37(1)(3) of the Maharashtra police act was registered at Hadapsar police station against the six.

Police sub-inspector Sagar Pomane of Hadapsar police station is investigating the case.