Six dupe Pune bank, obtain 22.78 lakh gold loan

The Pune police have booked six persons, including a gold valuer, for duping a bank of ₹22.78 lakh by submitting fake gold as collateral for five gold loans. The loans were sanctioned between November 2020 and November 2021 with confirmation from the valuer, according to the police.
“We have not arrested anyone in the case registered on Monday and are investigating the complaint,” said sub-inspector N Savale of Kothrud police station.
Of the accused in the case, five were borrowers while one was a gold valuer for the bank on whose certification banks approved loan application of the applicant. The valuer in association with five borrowers submitted fake gold as a collateral for the gold loan process as per certification from the valuer and the bank approved loans of all five applicants, according to the police.
The incident came to light in January this year after the bank manager Mandar Subhedar after carrying out internal audit, inspection and documentation process filed an FIR with Kothrud police station on Monday.
A case under Sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Kothrud police station.
Police evacuate Leela Hotel following hoax bomb threat
At least 700 people were evacuated from Gurugram's Leela Hotel during a two-hour-long search operation on Tuesday, following a call which reported a bomb threat at 11.45am. The call was later found to be a hoax made by a 25-year-old autistic man. The caller was tracked down soon after but police decided not to pursue any legal action against him.
Ghaziabad doctor gets threat call from US, cops file case
A 57-year-old ayurvedic doctor in Ghaziabad has allegedly received threat calls from a mobile phone number which is stated to have originated from the United States and the unidentified caller warned him not to support Hindu outfits or else he will be beheaded. Police said that they have registered an FIR against the unidentified caller at Sihani Gate police station. The doctor, identified as Arvind Vats, operates a charitable hospital at Lohiya Nagar in Ghaziabad.
MCG issues public advisory cautioning residents that unsafe cleaning of septic tanks, sewer lines can lead to imprisonment
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram on Tuesday warned concerned that “unsafe cleaning of septic tanks and sewer lines will lead to imprisonment of at least two years or ₹2 lakh fine, or both”, reads an official public advisory issued by the civic body. MCG officials privy to the matter said that the advisory was issued after two of its workers died of asphyxiation in a sewage well in Rohtak on Saturday.
Seven, including revenue employees, booked for selling HUDA land
Police have booked two revenue department officials and a property dealer, along with four of his associates for allegedly selling a 1089 sq ft Haryana Urban Development Authority plot in Carterpuri by getting it registered with forged documents, officials said on Tuesday. The property dealer then registered the plot in Dimpi Kumari name for ₹77 lakh on August 25, 2021.
Riverfront, development of STPs part of Ghaziabad’s plan for revival of river Hindon
Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad district will prepare a proposal for the revival and rejuvenation of river Hindon as part of a combined workplan to be submitted by the Saharanpur and Meerut divisions to the Uttar Pradesh chief minister's office. District officials said that their measures will be part of the plan being prepared by the Meerut division. It has two tributaries, Krishni and Kali, which also face huge pollution issues.
