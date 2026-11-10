Six family members killed in fire at grocery store in Dharashiv district

Six members of a family, including two teenage girls, died after a fire engulfed their grocery store and residence in Yedshi village of Dharashiv district in the early hours of Monday. An 18-year-old family member was the sole survivor of the tragedy, which occurred while the family was celebrating Diwali.

The flames spread rapidly, trapping the family members as thick smoke filled the residential portion. (HT)

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The fire broke out around 2.30 am at Karande Kirana Stores, where the family lived on the first floor and operated the grocery business on the ground floor. The flames spread rapidly, trapping the family members as thick smoke filled the residential portion.

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The deceased have been identified as Uttam Karande (75), his wife Chandrakala (72), their son Govind (45), daughter-in-law Jyoti (40), and granddaughters Gayatri (16) and Siddhi (15). Their 18-year-old family member, Krishna Karande, survived.

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Fire Spread Quickly Through the Store

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{{^usCountry}} Preliminary information suggests that the family had stayed up late to celebrate Diwali. Locals suspect the fire was triggered by oil lamps (diyas) left burning during the festivities or by firecrackers. However, officials said the exact cause is yet to be established. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Preliminary information suggests that the family had stayed up late to celebrate Diwali. Locals suspect the fire was triggered by oil lamps (diyas) left burning during the festivities or by firecrackers. However, officials said the exact cause is yet to be established. {{/usCountry}}

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The blaze spread quickly, fuelled by large quantities of cooking oil, ghee, plastic goods and other combustible materials stored in the grocery shop. Flames reached the staircase and main exit, making it difficult for those on the upper floor to escape.

According to residents, a driver working for a travel company first noticed the fire and alerted the family. One member who managed to escape was asked to fetch buckets of water, while others attempted to rescue those trapped inside. However, the flames and thick smoke prevented them from entering the building.

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Villagers also tried to break through the walls to create an opening for the trapped family members. Some reportedly used a JCB machine and hammers to demolish portions of the structure and clear the smoke. Despite these efforts, six people died.

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Speaking to Hindustan Times, Keerthi Kiran Pujar, collector and district magistrate of Dharashiv, said, “Six family members died in a fire that broke out in a grocery store having ground plus two-storey buildings. Maybe due to single entry and exit, it was difficult for them to get out of the home.”

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Dharashiv superintendent of police Ritu Khokhar said, “Due to plastic and oil-related products being stored in shops in large quantities, the fire spread rapidly. Four members died due to suffocation after being trapped in the smoke, while two others suffered fatal burn injuries while attempting to escape.”

The bodies were shifted to Dharashiv Government Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination. Fire brigade teams from Kalamb and Tuljapur were deployed, with police personnel, residents and firefighters joining the rescue and firefighting operations. The blaze was brought under control around 5 am.

Villagers Allege Delays in Firefighting Response

Villagers allege delays in firefighting response

The incident has also triggered allegations of delays and inadequate preparedness on the part of the local fire brigade. Villagers claimed that fire tenders arrived late and lacked sufficient fuel, water and essential equipment. Some alleged that residents had to arrange diesel for the vehicles and that firefighters did not have adequate safety gear to enter the burning building.

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“The fire brigade was rushed to the spot at around 3:30 PM; by then all were dead, and we were unable to save them. The fire brigade didn’t have water and diesel in their vehicles. Our villagers have helped them to arrange things,” said a villager.

The district administration has ordered an inquiry into the fire brigade’s response. Responding to the allegations, Pujar said, “The fire brigade was rushed on time, but even after that we have appointed a detailed enquiry and will take action accordingly.”

Villagers attributed the difficulties in dousing the blaze partly to water scarcity in the drought-affected district.

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The Sole Survivor and Village Response

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The sole survivor, 18-year-old Krishna Karande, helped his father run the grocery store while pursuing his education. His two sisters, one studying in Dharashiv and the other in Pune, had returned to the village to celebrate Diwali with the family. The tragedy cast a pall of gloom over Yedshi, with local traders keeping the village market closed as a mark of respect.

While speaking to the Hindustan Times, Soniya Pawar, the Yedshi village sarpanch, said, “One of the villagers, who had just arrived from Pune in a Traveller bus, was the first to notice smoke coming from the shop. He alerted some villagers, who knocked on the shop’s door. However, as there had been a rise in theft and robbery cases in the past few days, the family may have been reluctant to open the door. Later, a villager shared a message about the fire in the village WhatsApp group, following which the Gram Suraksha Dal, formed to keep a watch on thefts and robberies, was activated.”

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Frequently Asked Questions Where did the fire occur? The fire engulfed Karande Kirana Stores and the family’s residence in Yedshi village of Dharashiv district. How many people died in the fire? Six family members died. An 18-year-old family member, Krishna Karande, was the sole survivor. What caused the fire? The exact cause has not been established. Locals suspect burning oil lamps or firecrackers may have triggered it.