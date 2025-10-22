Lko reported over 1,000 burn injuries on Diwali; several hospitalised

Diwali celebrations in the state capital turned tragic for many, as more than 1,000 people were reportedly injured in cracker-related incidents.

Government hospitals across Lucknow treated a steady stream of patients all through the day.

Among the injured was a 10-year-old girl who suffered severe facial burns. She was rushed to Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee Civil Hospital, where she was immediately admitted to the burns’ ward. Hospital officials confirmed that she remains under intensive care.

Steady flow of patients

Civil Hospital

Dr SK Pandey, chief medical superintendent of Civil Hospital, said, “We received 268 patients in 24 hours, including 83 burn cases and 35 accident-related injuries. Most burn injuries were minor, but we admitted five patients, including the 10-year-old girl with critical facial burns.”

Balrampur Hospital

One of the largest hospitals in the city, witnessed the highest patient load. According to medical superintendent, Dr Debashish Shukla, the hospital received 482 patients in a single day, with 67 requiring admission, including one critically burned patient.

“We had issued a pre-Diwali alert and deployed additional staff in the burns, plastic surgery, and ophthalmology departments,” said Dr Shukla. “Our preparedness helped manage the influx.”

Lokbandhu Hospital

At Raj Narain Lokbandhu Combined Hospital, 329 patients arrived for treatment in the last 24 hours, with 224 of them arriving in just 12 hours, said medical superintendent Dr Ajay Shankar Tripathi.

Out of these, 28 were burn injuries— including four women. Additionally, five individuals sought treatment for eye injuries caused by firecracker sparks. Most of them were treated on the spot and discharged.