Six people booked for assaulting support staff, vandalising hospital

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police booked six people related to a Covid-19 patient for assaulting the support staff and vandalising the premises of Dehuroad Cantonment Hospital on Monday afternoon
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 09:29 PM IST
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police booked six people related to a Covid-19 patient for assaulting the support staff and vandalising the premises of Dehuroad Cantonment Hospital on Monday afternoon.

The booked people were identified as Suraj Katare, Nagesh Avghade, Ramswami Rajalle, Suraj David, Yogesh David, and Bunty Kataria, according to the police.

The incident occurred at 1:15pm inside the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital, of Dehuroad Cantonment premises after the relatives were informed that their patient had expired.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Dr Shrinivas Indrajit Chate (31) who works at the hospital and was present during the vandalism.

The deceased patient was identified as Sagar Arjan Katare (28).

Katare was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 infection when he was declared dead.

The complainant stated that a group of 10-12 people started vandalising the space and assaulted the ward boy identified as Omkar Raje, sweeper identified as Hrishikesh Shridhar Pinjan, and watchman identified as Kunal Waghmare, according to the police.

A case under Sections 143, 147, 332, 353, 504, and 506 was registered at Dehuroad police station. Police sub inspector S Govale of Dehuroad Dehuroad police station is investigating the case.

