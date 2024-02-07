Six rescued after fire engulfs high-rise building in Mohammadwadi

A major fire erupted at a flat located on the 11th floor of a high-rise building Majestique Euriska in Mohammadwadi on Tuesday. The fire brigade contained the blaze and rescued six residents trapped inside the building. Fire brigade officials received a distress call at around 1:15 pm. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to officials, the fire broke out at flat number 1104 engulfing the premises in thick smoke and flames. Fire brigade officials received a distress call at around 1:15 pm. Eight fire tenders, breathing apparatus van and high-ladder vehicles along with 30 firemen rushed to the spot and doused the blaze.

The firemen using breathing apparatus rescued six individuals, including four women and two men trapped at the terrace of the building. Furniture, clothes and other material in the house were gutted.

Nilesh Mahajan, spokesperson, fire brigade department, said, “Fire broke out at a flat and spread across over 1,000 sq ft area. Initial probe points towards a possible electrical malfunction or short circuit.”