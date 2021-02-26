Six youth nabbed; 12 juveniles detained for spreading terror in Nana peth

The Pune crime branch has arrested six youths and detained 12 juveniles in a conflict in law in connection with a murderous bid on the life of a youth in Nana peth on Feb 21, 2021.

According to the crime branch, a gang of over 20 youths comprising grownups and juveniles barged into the saloon in Nana peth where they assaulted a youth and attempted to kill him with a chopper.

The youth managed to escape from the scene even as the attackers claimed that they were in search of a person named “MK” and threatened him with dire consequences if found.

The gang which was armed with choppers raised their hands in the air brandishing the sharp chopper and said that they were “bhais of Nana peth” and whoever will try to cross their way will be hacked.

The gang then went in the direction of Peru gate and left the scene.

In the meantime, the shopkeepers downed shutters in the area fearing the armed youths who had strayed into the area with the intention to spread terror and fear amongst the citizens, crime branch officials stated.

Sunny Vinod Mahapure (19), a resident of Katraj has lodged an FIR in connection with the incident after which Rishikesh Jalinder Kamble (21), Prateek Yuvraj Shinde (18), Yash Sanjay Chavan (20), Swaraj Nilejay Wadekar (20), Vaibhav Nitin Shahpurkar (20) and Devidas Babasaheb Galphade (22).

The complainant runs a saloon and tattoo shop near Hatti Ganpati where the gang arrived and enquired about “MK”. They assaulted his cousin and left the place issuing dire warnings to all those present inside the premises at that time, the complaint stated.

Meanwhile, the police have invoked IPC sections 307, 323,143,147,148,149,506 and 427 against the accused. Also, the relevant sections of the Arms act and criminal procedure code have been invoked against the accused.

The crime branch has recovered four choppers from the accused. The city police are going all out to curb the rising incidents of youths taking law in their hands to spread terror in the respective localities.

Vehicle vandalism is particularly being investigated by the crime branch while the recent incident of gangster Gajanan Marne’s rally has kept the city police on its toes where all efforts are being undertaken to ensure that criminals do not find it easy to scare the citizens.

The crime branch officials were assisted by the local police station in nabbing the accused.