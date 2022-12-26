Slow development notwithstanding, Wagholi residents oppose local leaders’ move for Nagar Palika

While the residents of Wagholi continue to battle the lack of basic amenities two years after the village was merged with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in 2020, they have opposed attempts by local political leaders to demerge Wagholi from the PMC for the formation of a nagar palika akin to similar moves by the merged villages of Uruli and Phursungi.

The Wagholi Housing Societies Association (WHSA) has initiated a petition in favour of retaining Wagholi under the PMC, and against the formation of a separate nagar palika for the zone. The residents claim that the local political leaders exercise a monopoly over various trades, hindering economic and regional progress.

Sanjeev Patil, director, WHSA, said, “There is no structured development under a nagar palika. Wagholi’s recent revenue annually was ₹40 crore due to industrialisation and a residential boom in the area. But civic development has not progressed beyond a concrete road so far, and there are no amenities present for us. At least 2 million litres of water per day are necessary for good water supply to the residents of Wagholi. Local leaders have no understanding of these necessities, so how will they help us? At least PMC officials know about these specifications. We are awaiting the election of corporators to establish authority and be accountable for our problems.”

Nitin Kumar Jain, member, WHSA, said, “Water tankers are controlled by local leaders or their families. Areas in the zone are divided amongst these leaders to create business opportunities for themselves. They are afraid of the development that PMC’s water lines might bring about and the consequent collapse of their businesses. Outsiders find it difficult to establish new businesses here. Around 15 to 20 local politicians exercise control over Wagholi.”

As on Wednesday, the petition initiated by the WHSA had garnered about 1,500 signatures. Jain said, “We feel betrayed to even think of demerging from the PMC. Local politicians are trying to find political success by separating Wagholi. The nagar parishad is giving excuses such as the shortage of funds and manpower for the lack of development. But with the PMC, we have hopes that IAS corporators will have an idea about infrastructural development. There will be no accountability if we let local leaders control us again.”

Meanwhile, the older gram panchayat leaders of Wagholi have been circulating forms to collate signatures for separating from the PMC. Vasundhara Ubale, sarpanch, Wagholi gram panchayat, said, “For all the months of inclusion in the PMC, they have collected approximately ₹8 crore in taxes from us. They have not carried out any developmental activities; there is no water or drainage system. There is no proper payment to government employees working in sanitation and construction activities here. With the formation of a nagar palika, we will at least have control over how we can expand and make the zone better for living here.”