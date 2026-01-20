Small films rooted in local stories are future of regional cinema: Goran Radovanović

The future of regional and independent cinema lies in telling local stories and exploring digital platforms and small film festivals, Serbian filmmaker Goran Radovanović said at the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF). Delivering a lecture on ‘Lessons for regional cinema’, Radovanović advised filmmakers to move away from chasing big-budget productions, major film festivals and awards. (HT PHOTO)

Delivering a lecture on ‘Lessons for regional cinema’, Radovanović advised filmmakers to move away from chasing big-budget productions, major film festivals and awards. “Instead of pursuing grand themes, make small films rooted in local issues and stories from your own regions. Create films on subjects you truly love and that give you satisfaction. Do not run after awards,” he said.

Radovanović stressed that small, artistic film festivals and digital platforms are becoming increasingly important for independent cinema. “Take your films to smaller festivals and smaller countries. Create your own platforms. That is where real opportunities exist today,” he said, noting that countries like Russia and other BRICS nations are also making efforts to promote cinema.

About the European scenario, Radovanović said that artistic films in Europe currently face difficulties if they do not receive recognition at major festivals. Although several European countries have raised funds and come together for co-productions, the largely commercial mindset has resulted in many films lacking proper distribution systems.

Entry into major festivals, he said, often remains difficult without big names, large distributors or acceptable political positioning, forcing independent filmmakers to turn towards smaller festivals and digital platforms.

Tracing the history of cinema, he observed that in the post-World War II period, there was little difference between American and European films. Italian cinema, the French New Wave and Russian films enjoyed a strong reputation and cinema was closely connected to everyday life. Film festivals played a crucial role as launchpads for films.

However, with the rise of American pop culture, video technology and the shifting of cinemas into shopping malls, the collective artistic film culture gradually declined.

Commenting on Indian audiences, Radovanović described them as “highly educated and sensitive”.

He cited the Marathi film, Court as an example, noting that it was extremely successful in Europe and screened at several small film festivals.