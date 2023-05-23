Exchange, deposit of 2,000 notes begins on a smooth note in Pune

As the process of exchanging, depositing ₹2,000 notes began on Tuesday; private, cooperative and nationalised banks did not have a rush of citizens and the process was smooth. The bank officials did not seek proof like Aadhar card and other officially verified documents from customers on Tuesday.

In wake of recent notification, many petrol pumps in city issued notices about usage of ₹ 2,000 currency notes. (RAHUL RAUT/ HT )

Besides banks, petrol pumps, and malls reported an increase in usage of ₹2,000 notes for making purchases.

Subhash Mohite, president of Pune Urban Cooperative Bank Association, an umbrella organisation of all co-operative banks in the city said, “There was no rush as such in the banks and customers could easily deposit ₹2,000 notes . In Pune People’s Cooperative Bank, ₹2,000 notes amounting to ₹80 lakh were deposited and against that an exchange of ₹80,000 took place. Across all the banks, customers deposited the currency but exchange remained at around just 1 per cent.”

Vaishali Kumar, an entrepreneur who deposited ten notes at a nationalised banks said, “The bankers did not ask for any proof and the deposit process was smooth a hassle-free experience.”

However, some commuters alleged that a few petrol pumps were refusing to accept ₹2,000 notes. While, some stations forced consumers to spend the entire sum of ₹2,000 to fill fuel in their vehicles. Some fuel stations also put up notices stating that their outlets will accept the currency only if they spend a minimum 75 per cent of its value on purchasing petrol or diesel.

All India Petrol Dealers Association (AIPDA) spokesperson Ali Daruwala said, “We have appealed to all petrol pump owners to not refuse customers who are giving ₹2,000 denomination currency to fill fuel. There is no need for a panic situation regarding the acceptance of ₹2,000 note or its circulation, as it’s a legal tender. Such behaviour will not be tolerated and those who are being subjected to inconvenience must contact the concerned pump owner for redressal of their grievances.”

Sameer Shinde , a customer said, “I went to a petrol pump in Baner and they refused to accept the note. Later, they said I have to sped 75% of the note value. When other commuters intervened, the pump management relented.”