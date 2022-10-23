Soaring vegetable prices in Pune pinch people’s pockets

Due to heavy rains in the last few weeks the supply of vegetables has been affected and the prices have increased in the wholesale and retail markets respectively.

Though the markets are overflowing with a variety of vegetables, the produce is not of good quality and is mostly damaged due to the unseasonal incessant rains that lashed the district, said officials.

According to officials of Market Yard in Gultekdi, a total of 1,436 trucks brought in 35,475.27 quintals of fresh vegetables and fruits to the city on Sunday. A total of 602 trucks brought in 7,791 quintals of vegetables, 338 trucks hauled in 17,180 quintals of onion, potato and garlic, and 496 trucks brought in 10,502 quintals of fruits.

“There is less vegetable and fruit supply in the market overall due to heavy rains in the last few weeks and due to lack of workers in the field due to monsoon. The prices have thus soared,” said Babasaheb Bibve, head of vegetable section, Gultekdi, Market Yard.

Price rise

(per 10 kg)

Cluster beans - ₹2,000 to ₹7,000

French beans- ₹2,000 to ₹4,000

Ridge gourd - ₹1,500 to ₹3,000

Bitter gourd- ₹1,500 to ₹2,500

Carrot - ₹1,000 to ₹2,500

Cauliflower - ₹800 to ₹2,500

Eggplant - ₹1,600 to ₹5,000

Capsicum - Rs1,000 to ₹3,500

Ivy Gourd- ₹2,000 to ₹3,000