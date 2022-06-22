Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Social security cell busts flesh trade racket in Koregaon Park
pune news

Social security cell busts flesh trade racket in Koregaon Park

PUNE The social security cell raided a massage parlour on North main road, Koregaon Park for carrying out prostitution and rescued eight women on Monday night
The social security cell raided a massage parlour on North main road, Koregaon Park on Monday night. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Published on Jun 22, 2022 12:04 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE The social security cell raided a massage parlour on North main road, Koregaon Park for carrying out prostitution and rescued eight women on Monday night.

Acting on a tip off, the officials arrested Kiran Chandrakant Koli ( 29), a resident of Nehrunagar in Pimpri and Mohammad Inzamul Hussain (19), a resident of Koregaon Park in connection with the illegal flesh trade and booked six others for aiding and abetting.

DCP (Crime) Sriniwas Ghadge led the operation. A case under relevant sections of the IPC and Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act has been lodged.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP