Social security cell busts flesh trade racket in Koregaon Park

PUNE The social security cell raided a massage parlour on North main road, Koregaon Park for carrying out prostitution and rescued eight women on Monday night.

Acting on a tip off, the officials arrested Kiran Chandrakant Koli ( 29), a resident of Nehrunagar in Pimpri and Mohammad Inzamul Hussain (19), a resident of Koregaon Park in connection with the illegal flesh trade and booked six others for aiding and abetting.

DCP (Crime) Sriniwas Ghadge led the operation. A case under relevant sections of the IPC and Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act has been lodged.