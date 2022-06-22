Social security cell busts flesh trade racket in Koregaon Park
Published on Jun 22, 2022 12:04 AM IST
PUNE The social security cell raided a massage parlour on North main road, Koregaon Park for carrying out prostitution and rescued eight women on Monday night.
Acting on a tip off, the officials arrested Kiran Chandrakant Koli ( 29), a resident of Nehrunagar in Pimpri and Mohammad Inzamul Hussain (19), a resident of Koregaon Park in connection with the illegal flesh trade and booked six others for aiding and abetting.
DCP (Crime) Sriniwas Ghadge led the operation. A case under relevant sections of the IPC and Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act has been lodged.