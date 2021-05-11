Software engineer booked for sexual abuse of 10-year-old niece

A 37-year-old software engineer was arrested for sexual assault of his wife’s 10-year-old niece for the past three years and another minor boy from the victim’s family was also booked in the case.

“She is currently undergoing tests at Sassoon hospital. The man is in custody. The abuse started when she was 7-years old,” said police sub inspector Chhaya Borkar who is investigating the case.

A complaint against the engineer was lodged by his wife who is a housewife.

The other person booked in the case is a minor brother of the complainant who lives in Chandipur area of Baleswar district in Odisha. The boy has not yet been apprehended.

The girl is the offspring of the complainant woman’s sister and had moved to Pune in 2018 to live with the complainant in Pune. The abuse at the hands of the engineer started in 2018 and continued till May 10 when the child revealed the abuse to her maternal aunt.

The minor boy was in the know of the sexual abuse by the older man and yet proceeded to sexually abuse his niece, according to the complainant.

A case under Sections 376(2)(i), 376(2)(n), 376(d), 506 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 3, 4, 5(g), 5(l). 5(n) and 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act, 2012 was registered at Hinjewadi police station.