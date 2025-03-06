Menu Explore
Software engineer duped of 29.97 lakh in job fraud 

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 06, 2025 06:30 AM IST

The victim uploaded her information on various job portals, and suspects might have gotten her details from these portals and approached her, said police

A woman software engineer was allegedly duped of 29.97 lakh by cyber fraudsters who promised her a well-paying job in a foreign country. The Pimpri-Chinchwad police registered a case against the accused and launched an investigation on Tuesday. 

As per the complaint filed by the victim, on Tuesday a case has been filed against accused Harsh Mishra, Shivansh Patariya, Avinash Mishra, and one more unknown individual under BNS sections 316(2) 318(4) 3(5) and sections 66 C and 66D of the Information Technology Act.  (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
As per the complaint filed by the victim, on Tuesday a case has been filed against accused Harsh Mishra, Shivansh Patariya, Avinash Mishra, and one more unknown individual under BNS sections 316(2) 318(4) 3(5) and sections 66 C and 66D of the Information Technology Act.

The victim uploaded her information on various job portals, and suspects might have gotten her details from these portals and approached her. A suspect Harsh Mishra from a recruitment agency called the victim and claimed they would help her get a job in Australia. Accordingly, the victim arranged documents. 

On November 28, 2023, the victim called the accused and asked whether they would help her father get a job in the sales and marketing field in a foreign country. Accordingly, the accused pretended that they were going to initiate the procedure for her father and asked her to pay certain money. 

Meanwhile, after paying 29.97 lakh to the accused in various bank accounts, they stopped responding to her calls. Gorakh Kumbhar, senior police inspector at Sant Tukaram Nagar police station said, “By assuring her a job in a foreign country, the accused duped the victim to the tune of 29.97 lakh.’’ 

As per the complaint filed by the victim, on Tuesday a case has been filed against accused Harsh Mishra, Shivansh Patariya, Avinash Mishra, and one more unknown individual under BNS sections 316(2) 318(4) 3(5) and sections 66 C and 66D of the Information Technology Act. 

