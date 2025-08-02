Solar technician, EV mechanic courses introduced in 70 ITIs

Pune - In a significant development for students aspiring to pursue technical education, the Maharashtra government has announced the introduction of two new vocational courses - Solar Technician (Electric) and EV Mechanic (Electric Vehicle) in 70 government-run Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the state. This marks a strategic expansion in the curriculum of ITIs in alignment with the state’s push towards green and sustainable technologies. Maharashtra government has announced introduction of vocational courses solar technician (electric) and EV mechanic (electric vehicle) in 70 government-run ITIs. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The state government has emphasized its commitment to promoting environment-friendly initiatives and technologies. In line with this vision, there is an increasing need for trained professionals in the fields of solar energy systems and electric vehicles. Recognizing this growing demand, the Directorate of Vocational Education and Training has formally proposed the inclusion of these two new courses to the Directorate General of Training under the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

The new courses will initially be rolled out in 70 select ITIs. However, state Minister for Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, assured that if more ITIs express interest in offering these programmes, necessary approvals and implementation support will be provided accordingly.

“The additions reflect the state’s proactive approach in adapting technical education to modern industry needs. Suggestions and guidance from eminent personalities, such as senior scientist Dr. Raghunath Mashelkar and MITRA CEO Praveen Pardeshi, played a key role in the decision to upgrade ITI curricula to meet future demands,” the minister said.