Solve highway flooding issues, Nitin Gadkari tells officials

Pune: Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday asked elected representatives and officials from Satara, Kolhapur and Sangli to sit together with NHAI officials and solve the issue of flooding of national highways due to heavy rains.

Earlier in July, heavy rains had triggered massive flooding at the two-kilometre stretch on the national highway in Kolhapur, interrupting vehicular movement for four days. Following the floods, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar had said he will speak to Gadkari about the possibility of building flyovers on the Mumbai-Bengaluru national highway stretch passing through Kolhapur for uninterrupted vehicular movement during flooding.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone of a highway project in Karad, the Union minister of roads, transport and highways said all stakeholders will need to understand the project details so that the problem can be solved permanently.

“I assure you the road will be a good one and all problems related to it will be solved,” Gadkari said.

Speaking about waterway projects, he said 11 out of 17 issues that existed between states in 1970 have been solved, but those between Maharashtra, Karnataka and Goa remain.

“We don’t have water scarcity, we have issues of water management,” Gadkari said.