Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Solve highway flooding issues, Nitin Gadkari tells officials
pune news

Solve highway flooding issues, Nitin Gadkari tells officials

Union minister Nitin Gadkari asked elected representatives and officials from Satara, Kolhapur and Sangli to sit with NHAI officials and solve the issue of flooding of national highways due to heavy rains
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 26, 2021 12:08 AM IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tells officials to solve highway flooding issues. (ANI FILE)

Pune: Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday asked elected representatives and officials from Satara, Kolhapur and Sangli to sit together with NHAI officials and solve the issue of flooding of national highways due to heavy rains.

Earlier in July, heavy rains had triggered massive flooding at the two-kilometre stretch on the national highway in Kolhapur, interrupting vehicular movement for four days. Following the floods, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar had said he will speak to Gadkari about the possibility of building flyovers on the Mumbai-Bengaluru national highway stretch passing through Kolhapur for uninterrupted vehicular movement during flooding.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone of a highway project in Karad, the Union minister of roads, transport and highways said all stakeholders will need to understand the project details so that the problem can be solved permanently.

“I assure you the road will be a good one and all problems related to it will be solved,” Gadkari said.

RELATED STORIES

Speaking about waterway projects, he said 11 out of 17 issues that existed between states in 1970 have been solved, but those between Maharashtra, Karnataka and Goa remain.

“We don’t have water scarcity, we have issues of water management,” Gadkari said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Firm resolve beats weak eyesight as Pooja cracks UPSC exam

Residential secondary school to come up at Mahatma Phule’s native village

NDA cadet from Maldives collapses, dies during training at Khadakwasla

PMC mulling triple-decker flyover at Sinhagad road
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP