Some people think they are born to rule, Shinde on Uddhav Thackeray

A day after returning from Delhi where he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah, newly sworn in CM Eknath Shinde exhibited aggression in speech during his first-ever address to Shiv Sainiks outside Mumbai-Thane belt
Published on Jul 11, 2022 12:06 AM IST
ByYogesh Joshi

A day after returning from Delhi where he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah, newly sworn in CM Eknath Shinde exhibited aggression in speech during his first-ever address to Shiv Sainiks outside Mumbai-Thane belt.

Speaking in Pandharpur on Sunday, Shinde launched veiled barbs at Uddhav Thackeray. “Some people think they are born to rule. I am not the one to have born with a golden spoon. They should have felt proud that a common man has assumed the chair,” Shinde said without naming Uddhav, who is struggling to retain cadre on his side after one of the biggest rebellion in party last month.

Shinde said even as rival Shiv Sena camp has filed multiple petitions in the Supreme Court, the verdict will be in his camp’s favour.

“They are filing petitions in the night and early morning. But even the court knows. We have the majority numbers to rule. We haven’t done anything illegal,” Shinde said.

A fresh petition filed by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction opposing the Maharashtra governor’s June 30 decision to invite rebel Sena MLAs supported by the BJP to form a government in the state will be heard in the SC on Monday. Other petitions regarding the issue of the trust vote, appointment of the chief whip in the Assembly by the newly-elected Speaker, and disqualification pleas pending against 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs are also to be heard by Supreme Court on Monday.

He also took a veiled swipe at Uddhav Thackeray’s supporters, some of whom had called out Shinde’s “ingratitude” claiming that he betrayed the Shiv Sena despite being given all kinds of responsibilities by the party

Shinde’s rebellion along with 39 MLAs of Sena led to the collapse of the MVA government headed by Uddhav Thackeray last month.

Shinde took oath as the chief minister on June 30 with BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis as deputy chief minister.

Monday, July 11, 2022
