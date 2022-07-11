Some people think they are born to rule, Shinde on Uddhav Thackeray
A day after returning from Delhi where he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah, newly sworn in CM Eknath Shinde exhibited aggression in speech during his first-ever address to Shiv Sainiks outside Mumbai-Thane belt.
Speaking in Pandharpur on Sunday, Shinde launched veiled barbs at Uddhav Thackeray. “Some people think they are born to rule. I am not the one to have born with a golden spoon. They should have felt proud that a common man has assumed the chair,” Shinde said without naming Uddhav, who is struggling to retain cadre on his side after one of the biggest rebellion in party last month.
Shinde said even as rival Shiv Sena camp has filed multiple petitions in the Supreme Court, the verdict will be in his camp’s favour.
“They are filing petitions in the night and early morning. But even the court knows. We have the majority numbers to rule. We haven’t done anything illegal,” Shinde said.
A fresh petition filed by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction opposing the Maharashtra governor’s June 30 decision to invite rebel Sena MLAs supported by the BJP to form a government in the state will be heard in the SC on Monday. Other petitions regarding the issue of the trust vote, appointment of the chief whip in the Assembly by the newly-elected Speaker, and disqualification pleas pending against 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs are also to be heard by Supreme Court on Monday.
He also took a veiled swipe at Uddhav Thackeray’s supporters, some of whom had called out Shinde’s “ingratitude” claiming that he betrayed the Shiv Sena despite being given all kinds of responsibilities by the party
Shinde’s rebellion along with 39 MLAs of Sena led to the collapse of the MVA government headed by Uddhav Thackeray last month.
Shinde took oath as the chief minister on June 30 with BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis as deputy chief minister.
Non-return on investment: Sahara Group’s retail wing in soup
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Sahara Q Shop Unique Products to return ₹1 lakh invested by a Ludhiana man along with ₹10,000 compensation. Subhash Kumar of Durgapuri, Ludhiana, had submitted his complaint against Sahara Q Shop Unique Products, Aliganj, Lucknow, through its director/managing director (opposite party 1), its Ludhiana city branch through its manager (OP2) and Harish Chander Patel, agent of the company (OP3).
Ludhiana MC clerk, 3 aides booked for fraud
A clerk of Zone-1 of Ludhiana municipal corporation and three others have been booked for fraudulently transferring the ownership of a property in the name of one of his aides. Complainant Abhilasha Gupta of Haibowal Kalan said she owned a property in Rari Mohalla. The accused clerk transferred the property to someone fraudulently. When she came to know about it, she complained to the MC and Ludhiana police.
World Population Day: Better preventive healthcare facilities for all can ensure resilient future, say Pune docs
PUNE On the occasion of World Population Day on July 11, Pune-based doctors said that better preventive healthcare facilities for all can ensure a resilient future. Pune-based Dr Sai Waghmare said that preventive healthcare can ensure healthy living. World Population Day first came into existence in 1987 when the global population reached 5 billion. The United Nations celebrated the day on July 11 after getting influenced by celebrating 'Five Billion Day'.
Pune district’s case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent
In May, the Pune district did not report any Covid-19-related deaths. However, in June and July (till 10th), Pune district reported four deaths. The Case Fatality Rate stands at 1.34 per cent for Pune district. The CFR for Maharashtra state is 1.84 per cent as of Sunday, according to the state health department. Pune district reported 897 new cases on Sunday. The active cases in Pune district have increased to 6,470.
Crimes on railway premises down since 2019: GRP
Mumbai: If the Government Railway Police is to be believed, railway commuters are much safer now as most of the petty criminals are behind bars. “The detection rate in the past two years has increased which is acting as prevention now,” said senior police inspector of Borivali GRP, Anil Kadam. Robbery cases also halved. Even serious crime cases have decreased. Only dacoity cases showed an increase.
