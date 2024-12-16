Southern Command celebrates Vijay Diwas with tributes 

Southern Command commemorated the 54th Vijay Diwas, marking India’s historic victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak War, with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Command War Memorial. Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, army commander, Southern Command, paid homage to the war heroes by laying a wreath. The ceremony witnessed the participation of 1971 War veterans, serving officers, school children, NCC cadets and dignitaries fostering a spirit of remembrance and gratitude. Adding to the solemn celebration, a 405-kilometre Vijay Diwas Ultra Marathon, organised under the aegis of Maharashtra Gujarat and Goa was flagged off at the Command War memorial. (HT PHOTO)

Vijay Diwas, observed annually on 16 December, marks the historic victory of India in the 1971 Indo-Pak war leading to the creation of Bangladesh. The unprecedented event saw over 93,000 Pakistani troops laying down arms, making it one of the most decisive military victories in modern history. The victory not only liberated millions of people from oppression but also established India as a key player on the global stage.

Adding to the solemn celebration, a 405-kilometre Vijay Diwas Ultra Marathon, organised under the aegis of Maharashtra Gujarat and Goa was flagged off at the Command War memorial. The runners traversed three major cities of Maharashtra – Nashik, Ahilyanagar and Kolhapur before concluding in Pune.