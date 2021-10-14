Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Southwest monsoon has withdrawn from Maharashtra: IMD
pune news

Southwest monsoon has withdrawn from Maharashtra: IMD

The IMD considers the period between June 1 and September 31 as the monsoon season. However, many parts of the state including Pune witnessed intense spells of rainfall even in October this year.
Published on Oct 14, 2021 10:36 PM IST
By Namrata Devikar

Going a little beyond its usual October 10 date, the southwest monsoon this year withdrew completely from the state of Maharashtra, including Pune and Mumbai, on Thursday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD considers the period between June 1 and September 31 as the monsoon season. However, many parts of the state including Pune witnessed intense spells of rainfall even in October this year.

About the monsoon withdrawal, Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, said that as forecasted by the IMD, the southwest monsoon has finally withdrawn.

“As a result of monsoon withdrawal, Pune city is likely to experience clear skies with afternoons becoming partly cloudy. Whereas, Konkan and Goa and central Maharashtra are likely to witness dry weather till October 18,” he said.

Pune district received 83% excess rainfall while Maharashtra received 34% excess rainfall in October alone.

“We have forecasted that day temperatures are likely to be around 34 degree Celsius in the next few days at Shivajinagar, Pashan and Lavale. Day temperatures may go as high as 36 degree Celsius in Chinchwad, Lohegaon and Magarpatta in the next few days. Night temperatures in parts of the city may also rise as high as 23 degree Celsius,” Kashyapi said.

The withdrawal line of the southwest monsoon passes through Kohima, Silchar, Krishnanagar, Baripada, Malkangiri, Nalgonda, Bagalkot and Vengurla. “However, the southwest monsoon has not completely withdrawn from the country yet. The southwest monsoon withdrew from west Rajasthan on September 28 in 2020, and on October 9 in 2019,” according to IMD officials.

