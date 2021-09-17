Special daily bus service for athletes going to Balewadi stadium

PUNE To facilitate transport from the city to the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex at Balewadi, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced a

Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) bus service that will operate from Swargate, Shivajinagar, Pune Railway Station and Katraj.

Cost of a round trip on the bus is ₹10 and these specific passes will be available at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Swargate.

The service is expected to start after the Ganesh festival, which concludes on Sunday.

“We have discussed it in the standing committee and the decision is approved. The bus service for athletes will start soon. There is a little delay due to the Ganesh festival. Buses will do two trips a day from the centres. It will be very beneficial for athletes from the city,” said Ajay Khedekar, president Sports Committee, PMC.

Om Prakash Bakoria, commissioner of sports in Maharashtra said, “Bus facility from any part of the city for the athletes will be very beneficial. Many athletes visit Balewadi stadium every day and their parents have to accompany them. If the bus service starts parents will be relieved and more athletes will easily get access to the world class facilities,”

Priyanka Chavarkar, a long-distance runner said, “The service will be very beneficial not only for athletes from the city, but also for outstation athletes.”

Abhishek Ubhe, who competes in the 110-metre hurdles said, “Bus service is very important and ₹10 is affordable. There are many athletes who because of transport, cannot go to Balewadi, which impacts their performance.”

Bus to Balewadi sports stadium

-Ticket: ₹10

-Bus centres: Swargate, Shivajinagar, Pune Railway Station, Katraj.

-Two buses from each centre, each doing two trips a day