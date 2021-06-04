Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Special vaccine drive for students going abroad ends in Pune
pune news

Special vaccine drive for students going abroad ends in Pune

After four days of special Covid vaccination drive for students who have documents ready to study abroad, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will stop the campaign as 1,314 students have been vaccinated
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 10:43 PM IST
HT Image

After four days of special Covid vaccination drive for students who have documents ready to study abroad, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will stop the campaign as 1,314 students have been vaccinated.

Of the total applications of 2,200 students, the civic body vaccinated all those who wanted to get the first shot and came as per their token system.

A senior civic official said, “Of the 2,200, 1,314 who had received the token have been vaccinated, others included those who wanted the second shot earlier than the 84 days or those who wanted to take it later or who did not come. However, by Friday afternoon, almost all the students had gotten the jab and the centre was vacant. We even had to take back a few vials which were left over.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Jealous cat tries stopping its hooman from calling another feline. Watch

Woman shares what happened when she asked dad for coconut water. It’s wholesome

Reporter goes live on TV wearing shots under his suit. Pic goes viral

Tina Ambani posts heartfelt note on husband Anil Ambani’s birthday
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
RBI Monetary Policy
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP