Pune - The Pune City traffic police department has made speed limit of 40 kmph mandatory on the Katraj Bypass, in a bid to curb frequent accidents caused by overspeeding. The new restriction will apply on the stretch between Katraj New Tunnel and Navale Bridge, following multiple incidents reported over the past few months. Speed limit on Navale bridge reduced to 40 kmph from December 4

Issuing the order under the powers granted by the Motor Vehicles Act Sections 115, 116(1)(2)(B), 116(4), and 117, deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Himmat Jadhav on Thursday announced that the maximum permissible speed from Bhujbal Bridge to Navale Bridge on the bypass will now be 40 kmph. Emergency service vehicles such as ambulances, police vehicles and fire brigades are exempted from this limit.

According to traffic police, the decision was necessary due to the recurrent accidents on the high-speed corridor, often resulting in major traffic disruptions and severe injuries. The new order has come into force from December 4 and all previously issued speed-limit notifications for this route have been cancelled.

The traffic department has urged motorists to frequently check their vehicle speedometers and pay close attention to road signage and speed-limit boards installed along the stretch. Enforcement will be strict, with violators being identified and penalised through CCTV monitoring and speed-gun surveillance systems, the notice said.

Appealing for public cooperation, Pune City traffic branch stated that regulating speed is essential to ensure smoother and safer traffic flow on one of the city’s most accident-prone routes.