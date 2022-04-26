SpiceJet to start Bhavnagar-Pune flight from May 5

PUNE With the Pune airport adding new destinations as part of its summer schedule, Bhavnagar is the latest to be added to the list. Flights to Bhavnagar are slated to start from May 5.

“The Bhavnagar flights will start under the regional connectivity scheme (RCS) from May 5. Many other flights are being started while the schedule is yet to be fixed,” said Santosh Doke, Pune airport director.

Under the RCS – UDAN, underserved airports will be connected to key airports through flights that will cost ₹2,500 per hour.

Shilpa Bhatia, chief commercial officer, SpiceJet, said, “We are delighted to introduce new flights under UDAN and on un-served sectors. Our new connections between the major cities of Gujarat and Maharashtra are part of our steady network expansion. We look forward to adding more destinations to the flight map of the country and contributing to the growth of travel and tourism.”

Pune will also get additional flights to Ahmedabad. The Pune-Ahmedabad flights will operate daily and except Saturday, the Bhavnagar flights will be scheduled every day from May 5. Currently, Pune is connected with 30 destinations with the latest addition being Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram.

The passenger footfall is increasing at Pune airport and it is expected to cross pre-pandemic levels soon.

“On majority of the days, 75 to 79 flights are operating from Pune airport. Eighty-five flights used to operate daily before the pandemic started in March 2020,” Dhoke said.