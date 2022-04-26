Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / SpiceJet to start Bhavnagar-Pune flight from May 5
pune news

SpiceJet to start Bhavnagar-Pune flight from May 5

PUNE With the Pune airport adding new destinations as part of its summer schedule, Bhavnagar is the latest to be added to the list
Flights to Bhavnagar are slated to start from May 5 (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Apr 26, 2022 11:45 PM IST
ByJigar Hindocha

PUNE With the Pune airport adding new destinations as part of its summer schedule, Bhavnagar is the latest to be added to the list. Flights to Bhavnagar are slated to start from May 5.

“The Bhavnagar flights will start under the regional connectivity scheme (RCS) from May 5. Many other flights are being started while the schedule is yet to be fixed,” said Santosh Doke, Pune airport director.

Under the RCS – UDAN, underserved airports will be connected to key airports through flights that will cost 2,500 per hour.

Shilpa Bhatia, chief commercial officer, SpiceJet, said, “We are delighted to introduce new flights under UDAN and on un-served sectors. Our new connections between the major cities of Gujarat and Maharashtra are part of our steady network expansion. We look forward to adding more destinations to the flight map of the country and contributing to the growth of travel and tourism.”

Pune will also get additional flights to Ahmedabad. The Pune-Ahmedabad flights will operate daily and except Saturday, the Bhavnagar flights will be scheduled every day from May 5. Currently, Pune is connected with 30 destinations with the latest addition being Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram.

RELATED STORIES

The passenger footfall is increasing at Pune airport and it is expected to cross pre-pandemic levels soon.

“On majority of the days, 75 to 79 flights are operating from Pune airport. Eighty-five flights used to operate daily before the pandemic started in March 2020,” Dhoke said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP