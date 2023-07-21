NIV team to visit Alandi after 2,300 conjunctivitis cases reported in five days

Pune: A spike in conjunctivitis cases in Alandi in the last five days has put the district health officials on high alert. The infection has seen a substantial rise with clusters formed at the residential warkari-training schools in the area. The majority of cases have been reported among school-going children, said officials. The survey conducted in primary health centres and sub-centres of Khed on Friday screened 14,000 schoolkids. (HT PHOTO)

The outbreak has caught the attention of authorities and a team of National Institute of Virology (NIV) will visit Alandi on Saturday, officials said.

Between July 17 and July 21, 2,300 conjunctivitis cases have been reported in Alandi. The survey conducted in primary health centres and sub-centres of Khed on Friday screened 14,000 schoolkids and adults and found 153 fresh cases.

Officials claim the outbreak is limited to Alandi and has not spread to Khed tehsil.

Conjunctivitis, also known as pink eye, is an infection or inflammation of the transparent membrane called conjunctiva, which covers the white part of the eyeball. The most common cause of conjunctivitis is infection with Adenovirus, the group of viruses that causes common cold and other upper respiratory infections.

Dr Indira Parkhe, taluka health officer of Khed, said, “Door to door visits was also conducted in Khed as part of the survey. Almost 80% to 90% of school going children have been infected.”

Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer of Zilla Parishad, Pune, said, 9,639 students from seventeen schools of Alandi have been screened till date. “We will have to close schools if the cases do not drop. We have asked the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation and gram panchayat to survey villages in their jurisdiction that are connected to Alandi. Eye experts have been stationed at Alandi rural hospital.”

Prasad said medicines and eye drops are given to children.

“We are in talks with school authorities to check if unwell kids can be sent home till they recover,” he said.

Dr Abhay Tidke, additional district health officer, said that though conjunctivitis is not a life-threatening disease, it involves eyes that is a delicate organ and requires immediate attention.

“The eye condition usually lasts around 5 to 7 days. It can be highly contagious. It does not spread through air or seeing an infected person, but by coming in contact with surfaces contaminated by infected eye secretions. Wash hands frequently, avoid touching eyes or share handkerchiefs and towels are suggested,” he said.

