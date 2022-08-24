SPM educational institutions seek permission to cut down dangerous trees

After the tree falling incident at the SP College premises on Monday, the Shikshan Prasarak Mandali’s (SPM) various educational institutions including SP College and other schools have taken a step to identify dangerous trees in their premises. On Tuesday, these institutions wrote a letter to Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) garden department requesting permission to cut down dangerous branches or shifting the trees.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In his letter, SP College principal Prof Sunil Gaikwad stated that, “There are many trees in the campus around the main gate and near hostels. Daily students, staff, parents frequent the campus, and for their safety, we request you to grant permission to cut down dangerous branches or trees.”

Similarly, a letter has also been sent by the principal of Nutan Marathi Vidyalay girls’ high school and junior college wherein the tree audit is mentioned

Talking about these permissions, Ashok Ghorpade PMC garden department head said, “We will conduct an inspection of these dangerous trees in the college and school premises. Process of granting permission will be as per the rules.”

On Monday, a 30-foot-tall tree fell near the boys’ hostel at SP College, killing a gardener and injuring three others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}