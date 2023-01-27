SPPU announces annual awards for 2023

On the occasion of Republic Day, Dr Sanjiv Sonwane, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), announced various awards given annually by the university.

The awards will be presented on February 10, the university’s anniversary. This year’s youth award in the field of arts has been announced to actress Prajakta Mali. Preyesha Deshmukh has received the award in the field of sports, while Dr Ranjit Kashid will be honoured for his research work.

Dr Amol Waghmare has received an award in the field of social work.

According to information provided by the SPPU administration, Dr DY Patil College of Pharmacy, Akurdi has been honoured in the Vocational Course Urban Division.

Dr JD Pawar College of Pharmacy in Nashik has received the rural award section. SVKT College, Nashik, has been awarded the Urban Division Non-Professional Course Award. While Vidya Pratishthan’s College of Arts, Commerce, and Science, Baramati has won the rural area award for best-performing college.

The Department of Microbiology has received the Outstanding University Department distinction. Dr Ashwini Deshpande, Dr Madhuri Javale and Dr Charushila Patil have received the Outstanding Innovative Educational Achievement Award. Professor Dr Pooja Doshi of SPPU’s Department of Chemistry received the Outstanding Research Award.

“Dr Rajnish Barnabus and Dr Subhash Ahire have received the Outstanding Librarian Award. Dr Keshav Nandurkar, Dr Adiseshaiya Meda, Dr Bapu Jagdale, and Dr Pandit Shelke have received outstanding principal awards, “SPPU Pro Vice Chancellor Sanjeev Sonawane stated.