SPPU chowk traffic diversion reduces chaos, to stay till completion of flyover

PUNE As the changes implemented in the traffic plan ahead of the construction of the integrated multilevel flyover at University chowk are showing positive results with the chaos having reduced drastically during peak hours, the traffic branch of the Pune police are saying that the diversion need not be changed now and that it will continue till the completion of construction of the said flyover.

Beginning December 23, 2021, traffic along the connecting roads to Pashan, Baner and Ganeshkhind road (which is among the heaviest in the city) was altered on an experimental basis for the proposed work of the integrated multilevel flyover at SPPU chowk. The traffic branch of the Pune police that implemented the diversion plan said that they have received positive feedback since from commuters, and that vehicles now have to stop at the chowk only for 30 seconds as opposed to the earlier 170 seconds.

“Now commuters have become familiar with the alternative routes. Because of the ‘one ways’ and reduced traffic signal cycle, vehicles don’t halt for a longer time at the chowk. When we had put this diversion plan in place, it was on an experimental basis. Now as the new traffic routes have been normalised, this doesn’t need to be changed. This can continue through the duration of the construction of the flyover. It is true that because of the one way, some commuters have to take a long route but as the traffic is moving, it is relatively less distressing,” said Rahul Shrirame, deputy commissioner of police (traffic).

The SPPU chowk is one of the busiest chowks in the city, with a daily traffic volume of close to 2.8 lakh vehicles passing through the area. According to the traffic department, while the alternate routes have been put in place, the signal cycle in the chowk to get the green light has also changed. The authorities have claimed that they have received positive feedback from citizens via phone calls and social media.

“Earlier, vehicles used to wait for 170 seconds to get a green light at the chowk to go ahead. The waiting period has now been reduced to around 30 seconds. So, the traffic keeps moving. We have received phone calls from citizens informing us about the positives of the diversions. Also on Twitter, we have received positive comments. But the residents of Abhimanshree society are facing some problems as the traffic flow there has increased relatively. They have demanded that traffic be diverted from the grounds of Chatushrungi police station but that is not possible. However, we will see what more can be done,” said Shrirame.

Daily commuters along this route, too, have admitted that the traffic flow is smoother now but they have also pointed out that this arrangement is more convenient for vehicles coming from Shivajinagar towards Baner, Pashan and Aundh and because of the one way routes, travelling distance has increased.

“Traffic flow is smooth but heavy. Plus, I work near Sakal nagar, Baner road. It’s not at all convenient for me while returning home, as I live in the old Sanghvi area. Earlier, I used to prefer to return via ITI road. But now that’s not the case. I have to go via the university circle. It is more convenient for commuters heading towards Aundh from Shivajinagar. Vehicles heading towards Pashan now have to take a longer route from the Baner turn. But those who want to go to the university have to face inconvenience,” said Mayoor Hire, a resident from Sanghvi.

