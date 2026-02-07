SPPU faculty recruitment delay sparks concern

Pune: More than two months after Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) issued a fresh notification for the recruitment of 111 teaching posts, the process has shown no tangible progress, adding to uncertainty and frustration among thousands of eligible candidates who have been waiting since 2023. More than two months after SPPU issued fresh notification for recruitment of 111 teaching posts, the process has shown no tangible progress, adding to uncertainty and frustration among candidates. (HT FILE)

The university reissued the advertisement in December 2025 to fill 47 assistant professor, 32 associate professor and 32 professor posts, allowing candidates to apply till December 7, with hard copies to be submitted by December 12. However, as of February 2026, the university has not announced any official timeline for completion of scrutiny or commencement of interviews.

This was the third attempt to initiate recruitment for the same set of posts. Earlier advertisements issued in December 2023 and September 2024 failed to result in appointments, primarily due to repeated policy changes and administrative uncertainty.

The recruitment process has been repeatedly stalled due to frequent changes in the evaluation formula. Initially, the state government approved an 80:20 formula, assigning 80 % weightage to academic credentials and 20 % to interviews. This was later revised to 75:25, forcing candidates to submit fresh applications.

In October 2025, the higher and technical education department issued a government resolution (GR) finalising the 75:25 formula, following concerns over declining rankings of state universities, including in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

The University Student Struggle Action Committee has warned of strong agitation if clarity is not provided. Its president, Rahul Sasane, said, “Despite the advertisement for 111 teaching posts being issued in 2023, no actual recruitment process has taken place so far. We demand that the state government first publish a detailed score sheet to ensure transparency and implement reservation norms properly. If corruption is found in the recruitment process, we will launch a protest.”

Candidate Sachin Chavan, who has applied for the post of assistant professor, said, “I have applied for these posts multiple times since 2023, submitted documents repeatedly and waited for months without any clarity. The continued delay is affecting our careers and livelihoods, and most importantly, our crucial time.”

A senior professor, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that while internal processes have begun, progress has been slow.

“The scrutiny process has already begun, and recruitment for 4 dean posts, along with 111 professor posts, is also underway. The government has finally decided on the 75:25 formula. After scrutiny, the number of candidates to be called for interviews will be decided by the vice-chancellor. Even if the government changes the formula again, such as to 50:50 or 80:20, a new GR may be issued, but it is unlikely to impact the ongoing scrutiny.”