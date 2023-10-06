SPPU first semester exams to be held in 3rd week of November

The first-semester examination (winter session) of the students of various colleges affiliated with the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will be conducted in the third week of November.

The examination of around 7.5 lakh students of colleges in three districts of Pune, Ahmednagar and Nashik affiliated to SPPU is conducted by the varsity. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Professors will have to complete the syllabus before Diwali so that the students get time to prepare for the exams, said officials.

The students will have to fill out a form online before the exams. The process of filling out the application forms for engineering and architecture courses has started and the application forms for science, commerce and arts courses will be made available in the next two to three days.

“The university will start the examination of the winter session from the third week of November. Some courses have already started filling online forms, while for the remaining students, it will be done soon,” said Mahesh Kakade, SPPU director, board of examinations and evaluation.

