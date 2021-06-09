SPPU improves rank in the QS World University rankings

The Savitribai Phule Pune University’s (SPPU) ranking, in the annual QS World University rankings, has risen in 2021.

Last year, SPPU was ranked in 650 to 700 band. This year, SPPU is ranked in the 591 to 600 ranking band.

QS World University Rankings is one of the most significant and prestigious university rankings in the world. SPPU has regularly been featured in the ranking.

This year’s list was declared on Wednesday by the organisation, in which 1,300 educational institutions and universities were ranked. A total of 35 educational institutes from India have featured in the rankings.

“In 2020 we were at 800 and in the last two years we have risen 200 ranks. This has certainly given SPPU worldwide prestige and now our claim as an institution of eminence has become stronger,” said SPPU registrar Prafulla Pawar.

“Every year we eagerly wait for these and this time, we have risen above last year’s ranking. Still there is a lot of potential for SPPU to go ahead and as per the new education policy, we are going to make various changes. If we look at the multidisciplinary research criteria, then certainly our ranking will increase. We are happy with these rankings and all credit goes to the entire staff of SPPU,” said vice-chancellor Prof Nitin Karmalkar.