SPPU instructs colleges to conduct Marathi language programs 

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has issued a circular instructing affiliated colleges and institutions to take measures with the terms of the Marathi Language Policy and the Maharashtra Official Language Act at their respective levels. These instructions have been sent to the heads of departments, directors, and branch heads of all educational departments, schools, and administrative departments at SPPU, as well as the affiliated universities. (HT PHOTO)

To effectively implement the Marathi Language Policy and the Maharashtra State Language Act in the state, the government has mandated that all ministries, departments, and regional offices under their jurisdiction, as well as all state government offices, conduct all correspondence in Marathi.

