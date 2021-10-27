SPPU issues October-end deadline to 400 students to clear out hostel rooms

PUNE After the state government allowed colleges and universities to reopen campuses for students, from October 22 offline lectures started at several colleges in the city.

To prepare for accommodation of students coming in after the Diwali vacations, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has issued notices to 400 students to immediately take away their belongings from and vacate hostel rooms.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A large number of final year students and those that have passed out, have not yet taken away their luggage and other belongings from the rooms. Many rooms are locked and now a notice with a final ultimatum to vacate the rooms by the end of this month has been given to students. Those students who will not take away their belongings or luggage, will find the luggage at the hostel luggage room if the deadline is not met.

Currently, a majority of students are still in their villages and hometowns for the Diwali vaccations and will return to Pune only after the festival. Students have demanded an extension for this deadline.

Kiran Waghmare, a final year student said, “I am ready to take away my luggage, but I can come only after the Diwali vacation to Pune. Considering this request of most of the students, SPPU should give us an extension.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SPPU registrar Prafulla Pawar said, “We have already given enough time and several notices to students to vacant their rooms, but still many students have not taken away their luggage. Post Diwali, new student admissions for the hostel will start and for that our preparations are going on. Now for the remaining students we have issued this circular, and if there is any problem they can contact us and we will surely help and cooperate with them.”