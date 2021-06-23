SPPU merges several departments to set up 18 different “schools”

For the purpose of better coordination, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has set up different “schools” under four different branches. Under this proposal some departments will be merged under the umbrella of schools for better academic coordination.

The department of Instrumental Science and department of Electronic Science will be merged, and a new department of Electronics and Instrumentation Science will be established; it will be renamed as the School of Electronic and Instrumentation Science. The department of Health Sciences will be renamed as the School of Health Sciences. The institute of Bioinformatics and Biotechnology will be merged into the department of Biotechnology and renamed as the School of Department of Biotechnology.

Prafull Pawar, registrar of SPPU said that SPPU has started the new school system for better coordination.

“There are a few departments which have similar courses; they will be a part of the school. For example, the department of Political Science will be renamed as the School of Political Sciences and the department of Instrumentation science and the department of Electronic Science will be merged and renamed as School of Electronic and Instrumentation science,” said Pawar.

He added that the courses will not be scrapped.

“The purpose of this is to streamline and further organize the courses and administrative work of various departments. We will be using human resources and infrastructure facilities in a more efficient way. Students will also get an opportunity to enhance their knowledge by interacting with their peers,” said Pawar.

SPPU had eight departments back in 1949. Since then, the first restructuring of the departments happened in 2020 which is in line with the global trend.

Madhavi Reddy, professor and head of department of Communication Studies (DCS) said that the merger of departments may take another academic year.

“The plans are in place but due to Covid, it is on hold. The university will take further decisions in the matter. However, any kind of implementation will be done only in the next academic year,” said Reddy.

The plans for merger of the department of Communication and Journalism and Department of Media and communication studies under the School of Communication, Journalism and Media Studies was also proposed by the university.