NCC cadets to lead march at SPPU for I-Day parade

Pune

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) unit has officially started at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), and for the first time, the unit will give the ‘Dahina Salute’ (Right Salute) to the university’s Vice-Chancellor (V-C) in a programme commemorating Independence Day. For over a month and a half, the students have been preparing for the Independence Day parade.

According to SPPU, the NCC units have been operating throughout the university’s connected colleges for many years. However, an NCC unit was established at the university last year.

This unit has 34 students from the University’s Department of Skills, Department of Education, Department of Technology, Interdisciplinary School Science, and other departments.

This unit carried out its first march in front of the then-V-C on Republic Day earlier this year. Prof Suresh Gosavi, the newly appointed Vice Chancellor of the University, will now receive the ‘Dahina Salute’ on August 15. This distinction is only bestowed upon the most distinguished individuals.

Through NCC, these NCC units are run in various colleges and universities with the objective of inculcating discipline, leadership, and a sense of sovereign service among the students.

“Students are given the training required to join the army while pursuing a college education through NCC. We will greet the V-C and request him to hoist the national flag,” said Suraj Shinde, head of the NCC unit at SPPU.