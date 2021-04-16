SPPU online exams see good turnout, students happy with improved tech

Despite the rising Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, the percentage of students appearing for the Savitribai Phule Pune University’s (SPPU) first semester online examination has not been impacted at this time. In fact, since the exams began on April 10, there has been an increasing graph of students appearing for the exams.

Students say, in comparison to last year, there are fewer technical issues or glitches this year.

On the first day of the exams on April 10, a total of 25,356 students appeared for the exam on various subjects from across the departments. While today on April 16, a total of 1, 35,364 students appeared with a total attendance percentage of 94.97 per cent.

The first semester examination is being held online for students from first to last year of all courses. The exam is conducted of 50 marks with multiple-choice questions (MCQ) method in online mode. The university’s own SPPU Edutech Foundation company is conducting the exam.

“In comparison to last year’s experience with technical issues and problems faced by students, it’s been better this year. Students are happy about the management done by the university to conduct the exams in online mode. I will still suggest improving the helpline number management system in terms of getting a quick response, said Kamlakar Shete, an SPPU student.

Indrakumar Shinde, another student said, “I am appearing for the second-year commerce exams, and it was a good experience for me. When I login for the examination, the system is smooth and we can easily appear, give the answers and submit the exam in time.”

Last year from October 12, 2020, SPPU started its final year exams for 3,300 subjects for which 2.5 lakh students enrolled. From the first day onwards both online and offline students faced a lot of issues while appearing for the exam and it even continued in the results. For the offline exams, 113 centres were identified where physical exams were conducted in Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar districts. These exams were 50 marks with multiple-choice questions (MCQ) for one-hour duration.

Mahesh Kakade, SPPU’s director of the board of examination and evaluation said, “The current first semester exams are going on smoothly and our helpline numbers and staff are working hard to solve any issues faced by students. We hope that the first semester online exams are carried out well.”

BOX

April 10

Expected – 28,131

Appeared – 25,356

Absent – 2,775

Attendance percentage - 90.14

April 11

Holiday

April 12

Expected – 29,885

Appeared – 27,722

Absent – 2,163

Attendance percentage - 92

April 13 and 14

Holiday

April 15

Expected – 43,068

Appeared – 39,483

Absent – 3,585

Attendance percentage - 91.68

April 16

Expected – 1,42,540

Appeared – 1,35,364

Absent – 7,176

Attendance percentage - 94.97