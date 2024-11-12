SPPU PET exam students informed to choose research centres 

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) deputy registrar Munjaji Rasve has appealed to PhD students to select a research centre after seeing the details of vacancies. As per the latest SPPU notification, students who have got an exemption from PhD entrance exam, have to choose the option of the research centre, which cannot be changed once selected. As per the latest SPPU notification, students who have got an exemption from PhD entrance exam, have to choose the option of the research centre, which cannot be changed once selected. (HT PHOTO)

As per the information provided by the SPPU administration, the university website has released faculty, subject, and category-wise vacancy details. This process must be completed by November 23.

“Students have to understand these details and select the research center from their login and also mention the specialisation related to their proposed research work,” said Rasave.