SPPU ranked 12th in country in NIRF rankings for 2022

With union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan releasing the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings for 2022 on Friday, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has slipped from 11th to 12th position this year. The SPPU has a total 59.48 marks this year as compared to 58.34 last year. While College of Engineering Pune (CoEP), too, has slipped from 52nd rank in 2021 to 72nd rank this year.

The NIRF rankings are announced every year by the ministry of education of the central government wherein higher educational institutions offering different disciplines are evaluated on the basis of various criteria.

Dr Karbhari Kale, vice-chancellor, SPPU, said that even though the SPPU is at 12th position in overall rankings, the varsity’s second position at the public university level and first position in the state is the same as before. “As Covid-19 cases have reduced, the number of the SPPU’s out-of-state and foreign students and the student-teacher ratio has shifted, resulting in a difference in cumulative grading. But I hope we can go even further and do better in future,” said Kale.

Dr Sanjeev Sonawane, pro vice-chancellor, SPPU, said that despite the ranking, their first position in the state as a public university is fixed. “However, the number of foreign students is less as we have some limitations as a state university. Jadavpur University of Calcutta ranks first in terms of public universities in the country. But there are 1,200 teachers while we have only 368 approved teachers and 50% vacancies. Therefore, if we want to maintain our position in future, the cooperation of the state government is necessary,” said Sonawane.

