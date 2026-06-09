SPPU remarks aimed at strengthening research, innovation: Chandrakant Patil

Amid controversy over his recent remarks on the societal impact of research at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), Maharashtra higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil on Monday clarified that he didn’t mean to question the university’s achievements but to encourage universities to strengthen research and innovation. Responding to the criticism, Patil said attempts were being made to create a false impression that he had questioned the university’s achievements. (HT)

“My intention was never to undermine the university’s legacy or doubt its capabilities. Just as parents expect their children to realise their full potential, my remarks reflected a similar expectation from the university. The objective was to encourage greater excellence, not diminish its accomplishments,” he said.

The clarification comes days after Patil’s remarks triggered criticism from sections of the academic community and SPPU alumni.

At the event, Patil had asked, “What is SPPU’s contribution to society?” The statement sparked a debate, with former vice-chancellors, researchers and alumni highlighting the university’s contributions to higher education, scientific research, innovation and nation-building.

Responding to the criticism, Patil said attempts were being made to create a false impression that he had questioned the university’s achievements.

Patil emphasised that since its establishment, SPPU has played a significant role in shaping Maharashtra’s and India’s educational and social landscape.

“The university has produced renowned scholars and path-breaking research. Many institutions across the country look at SPPU as a model. It is precisely because of these high standards that greater expectations are attached to it,” he said.

The minister said his remarks should be viewed as a call for future-oriented and socially relevant research rather than as criticism of the university’s past achievements. He argued that universities must increasingly focus on addressing real-world challenges instead of limiting themselves to academic publications alone.

Citing the NITI Aayog report “Improving the Culture of Research and Development in State Universities and Institutions,” prepared under the leadership of member VK Saraswat, Patil said the report highlights the challenges many traditional universities face in producing globally competitive research despite the expansion of higher education after Independence.

According to Patil, if India is to emerge as a global economic powerhouse, universities must ensure that research generates tangible benefits for society.

In this context, he reiterated his recent announcement on setting up an independent expert group under eminent scientist Raghunath Mashelkar to strengthen the quality and impact of research in Maharashtra’s universities.

Patil also highlighted measures undertaken by the state government during his tenure, including efforts to expedite faculty recruitment, support academic initiatives and provide funding through the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA) and CM-USHA schemes to improve research infrastructure.