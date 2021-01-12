IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / SPPU reprinting and selling rare, old books
pune news

SPPU reprinting and selling rare, old books

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is now reprinting its old and rare books related to history, mythology and autobiographies and making it available online for sale
By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 09:45 PM IST
HT Image

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is now reprinting its old and rare books related to history, mythology and autobiographies and making it available online for sale.

All the listed books can be purchased online through the official SPPU website. In addition to the old rare books, some newly printed books by the SPPU publication are also available for sale.

“The details of all these books and its list along with the book price is given on SPPU official website – www.unipune.ac.in. Those who want to buy the books can choose it and through the QR code can make a payment and accordingly the books will be sent to them,” said SPPU registrar Prafulla Pawar.

Ashwin Nagpure a post-graduate history student said, “There are some books which are published in the past by SPPU publications but are not available in the market. It was our demand that the SPPU should reprint it, finally, they have done it and certainly, it will benefit all the students.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.