SPPU resumes free bus service for students on campus

With students returning to Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) after Covid-19 pandemic has abated in the city, the university administration has started providing free bus service on its premises. This will avoid inconvenience to the students.

According to the committee appointed under the chairmanship of Rajesh Pandey, a member of the management council, regarding the introduction of compressed natural gas (CNG) bus service in the university, this bus service was started in 2019. For this, Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) provided two buses to the university under corporate social responsibility. Initially, the plan was to charge three months free and thereafter a nominal fee. This bus service was also started but Covid-19 forced the university to stop the service.

This bus serves from the main gate of the university to all the main places in the university.

“We have started this bus service to reduce the pollution in the university and to reduce the unnecessary traffic. All students should take maximum advantage of this bus service. More buses will be introduced to the university if required,” said Pandey.

