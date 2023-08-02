Admission process for SPPU distance learning courses begins

The admission process of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) School of Open Learning commenced on Tuesday, August 1. Students can now register for admissions till August 30.

To complete the procedure, students have to submit a copy of the online filled admission form at the study centre by September 2. (HT FILE PHOTOA)

SPPU’s open and distance learning enables those who had to leave education midway due to unforeseeable circumstances, those who want to study after employment, and even housewives to study further and obtain an SPPU degree.

Last year, 5,442 students enrolled in various courses at SPPU distance learning centres, and that number is expected to rise this year.

For the admission process, students should visit the university website http://unipune.ac.in/SOL/ Registration and register before August 30. The application form along with the fee can be submitted till August 31.

