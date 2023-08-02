Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Admission process for SPPU distance learning courses begins

Admission process for SPPU distance learning courses begins

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 02, 2023 10:49 PM IST

For the admission process, students should visit the university website http://unipune.ac.in/SOL/ Registration and register before August 30

The admission process of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) School of Open Learning commenced on Tuesday, August 1. Students can now register for admissions till August 30.

To complete the procedure, students have to submit a copy of the online filled admission form at the study centre by September 2. (HT FILE PHOTOA)

SPPU’s open and distance learning enables those who had to leave education midway due to unforeseeable circumstances, those who want to study after employment, and even housewives to study further and obtain an SPPU degree.

Last year, 5,442 students enrolled in various courses at SPPU distance learning centres, and that number is expected to rise this year.

For the admission process, students should visit the university website http://unipune.ac.in/SOL/ Registration and register before August 30. The application form along with the fee can be submitted till August 31.

To complete the procedure, students have to submit a copy of the online filled admission form at the study centre by September 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
admission process distance learning registration
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP