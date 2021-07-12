SPPU second semester exam: Helpline, chatbox get 3,500 calls on Day 1

Pune: More than 3,500 calls were received by the exam department of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on the first day of second semester online examination in a proctored manner organised by the varsity for graduate and postgraduate courses. A total of 97.15 percent students attended the exam held on Monday.

The helpline was made available for students to address technical issues during the examination.

Along with that, 450 students sought assistance through the online chat box. For the helpline and chatbox, SPPU exam department employed 60 technicians. Of a technicians, 40 were on call and 20 were responding to queries over the chatbox.

On the first day of examination, 76,804 students were expected to appear for 74 subjects and 74,772 gave the papers on Monday. The subjects included Science, Engineering, Commerce, Architecture and Law stream.

Mahesh Kakade, director, Board of Examinations and Evaluation, said that for the first time voice recording was done in the exam.

“These voice recordings will not be tested to see if students have used unfair means. Those suspected of cheating, their names will be declared later. Most queries were related to timetable, admit card, username, password,” said Kakade.

Along with the voice recording, 10 photos of each student per minute were clicked to see if the student used any unfair means.

In the morning slot, a total of 97.51 per cent attendance was reported by SPPU officials. And in the afternoon slot, the attendance was 97.69 per cent whereas for the evening slot, a total of 76.56 percent of students appeared on Monday.

Officials from SPPU said that the results will be declared within 48 hours of a student appearing for the exam.

The examination for the second semester will be held in phases. A total of 605,000 students are going to appear for 4,200 different subjects for various courses under the SPPU. The second semester examination method is the same as the first semester, SPPU officials said.