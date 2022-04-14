SPPU second semester exams to start from May 2

PUNE The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has declared its schedule for the next semester examination to be starting from May 2. Currently the first semester exams of the SPPU are still going on and it will end on April 18, while it is going to have impact on students as back to back two semester exams are going to be conducted. This semester examination will be held in offline mode.

As per the information given by the SPPU examination department, for the commerce and management courses the first semester exams are ending on April 18 and similarly for the other streams courses are ending by April end. While starting of the next semester examination will be on May 2 and its period given to complete the examination is till June 27.

Whereas for the inter disciplinary stream courses exams will be delayed for the second semester, the exams would start from May 2 and would go on till September 30. All the details of the second semester streamwise exams is given on the official website of the university.

On other hand students are bit disappointed with the immediate exams for the next semester, Rahul Shintre a law student said, “We just finished our exams for the first semester and were preparing studies of the next semester and now immediately further exams are been taken in the next month. There should be atleast a gap of two months given for preparations of students,”

Another student Prachi Bhat said, “For last two years we were appearing online exams and now we are again turning towards offline written exams, this is a major change for us. Our practice of writing is gone and now we are preparing for it, so it would be better to give some more time and to study as well for the semester exams,”