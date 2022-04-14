Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / SPPU second semester exams to start from May 2
pune news

SPPU second semester exams to start from May 2

PUNE The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has declared its schedule for the next semester examination to be starting from May 2
The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has declared its schedule for the next semester examination to be starting from May 2 (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Apr 14, 2022 11:34 PM IST
ByDheeraj Bengrut

PUNE The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has declared its schedule for the next semester examination to be starting from May 2. Currently the first semester exams of the SPPU are still going on and it will end on April 18, while it is going to have impact on students as back to back two semester exams are going to be conducted. This semester examination will be held in offline mode.

As per the information given by the SPPU examination department, for the commerce and management courses the first semester exams are ending on April 18 and similarly for the other streams courses are ending by April end. While starting of the next semester examination will be on May 2 and its period given to complete the examination is till June 27.

Whereas for the inter disciplinary stream courses exams will be delayed for the second semester, the exams would start from May 2 and would go on till September 30. All the details of the second semester streamwise exams is given on the official website of the university.

On other hand students are bit disappointed with the immediate exams for the next semester, Rahul Shintre a law student said, “We just finished our exams for the first semester and were preparing studies of the next semester and now immediately further exams are been taken in the next month. There should be atleast a gap of two months given for preparations of students,”

RELATED STORIES

Another student Prachi Bhat said, “For last two years we were appearing online exams and now we are again turning towards offline written exams, this is a major change for us. Our practice of writing is gone and now we are preparing for it, so it would be better to give some more time and to study as well for the semester exams,”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP