SPPU senate avoids debate on proposal of script verification by the professor

A proposal for script verification by the professor of the department did not proceed as the Savitribai Phule Pune University senate shunned debate on the issue citing the original matter pertaining to Lalit Kala Kendra as sub judice”, senate members said. An untoward incident led to the arrest of a professor and five students Lalit Kala Kendra for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by staging a play based on ‘Ramleela’ that reportedly had controversial scenes and dialogues. (HT PHOTO)

During the Senate meeting of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) held on Saturday, a proposal was tabled for discussion and approval. The proposal aimed to ensure that every script of a play at the Lalit Kala Kendra undergoes scrutiny by the head of the department or mentors of the respective groups to prevent future controversies in the backdrop of a scuffle that broke out inside SPPU campus at Lalit Kala Kendra in February this year between students and ABVP activists over a play enacted at the centre as a part of a competition.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The incident led to the arrest of a professor and five students Lalit Kala Kendra for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by staging a play based on ‘Ramleela’ that reportedly had controversial scenes and dialogues.

As per the proposal, the scripts were to be checked for any use of abusive language or actions, ensuring they do not offend any religious sentiments. The verification process was to be overseen by the respective professors. Additionally, it was suggested that professors from the relevant department should be held accountable for any such incidents.

However, officials stated that the proposal was not passed due to the ongoing court case involving the controversial play based on Ramleela.

The play has stirred heated debates and faced criticism for its objectionable dialogues and scenes.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the play depicted Sita, played by a male actor, engaging in smoking and using offensive language. When members of the ABVP objected and attempted to halt the performance, the actors allegedly responded by heckling and assaulting them.