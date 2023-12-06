SPPU starts free bus service within university premises

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) began a shuttle bus service from its entrance gate to the main administrative building on Tuesday for the convenience of students, faculty, and those visiting its campus. The varsity stretches across 411 acres, and many students and teachers had to walk from the university’s main gate to several administrative departments, including the examination department, which is a long distance away.

Previously, if rickshaws were not available, students and parents were facing issues reaching the SPPU main building from the entrance gate. (RAHUL RAUT/ HT PHOTO)

Bus stops have been installed in front of all of the important SPPU departments and offices to improve connectivity, making it easy to visit all locations quickly from the entrance gate.

As per the information given by the university administration, SPPU has got two buses from a private organisation, and they’ll ply regularly on the premises. Previously, if rickshaws were not available, students and parents were facing issues reaching the SPPU main building from the entrance gate. However, the students at the university premises are expressing their satisfaction as the university bus is now available.

“Every day at 10.30 am, the bus will pick up passengers from the university’s main entrance. Furthermore, these buses run until the evening, passing through Jaykar Library, Chemistry Department, Examination Department, International Student Centre, University Main Building, Technology Department, Girls Hostel, Health Centre, MBA Department, Boys Hostel, and back near the entrance,” said Vijay Khare, SPPU in charge registrar.

“It used to be a cumbersome routine to get study material, and print out of hall tickets for the exams, etc. However, since the free bus service has started, we can utilise the time saved for our studies. It is now simpler to go to the food canteen for lunch and then return to the Jaykar Library to study,” said Sanjay Kurpe a student.