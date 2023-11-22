close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / SPPU to announce SET exam dates by November-end

ByDheeraj Begrut
Nov 22, 2023 09:04 AM IST

The Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (SET) for associate professors will be held offline for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic. The exam schedule will be announced by the end of November, with the test likely to take place in March or April 2024. Students will have around one month to fill out the application form.

Pune: For the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, the SET (Maharashtra State Eligibility Test) test held by Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) for the post of associate professors will be held offline. The exam schedule will be announced by the university by the end of November.

SPPU to announce SET exam dates for the post of associate professors by November-end. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
As per the information given by the SPPU administration, from Monday, November 20 onwards the work of preparing question papers for the examination has started and the test is likely be conducted at various examination centres in March or April 2024.

SPPU conducts the exam for the students of Maharashtra and Goa states, and since the pandemic, the exam has been conducted in an online mode. During a meeting held in October by the steering committee sponsored by the University Grants Commission (UGC), it was decided that this time, the exam will be conducted in an offline manner.

Students are given about one month to fill out the exam application form. After that, it will take two to three months for examination applications, preparation of hall tickets, etc.

“We are planning to announce the exam dates by the end of November,” said prof Vijay Khare, in-charge registrar, SPPU.

