SPPU to hold senate meeting on Oct 28

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) senate meeting on October 28 will discuss various issues, including rap song filmed on the varsity premises, wrong results declared and filling of vacant posts in various departments. The members will seek details from the university administration about events organised to celebrate SPPU’s Amrit Mahotsavi year (platinum jubilee).

The university is yet to publish the advertisement for recruitment of 111 posts, according to a varsity official underlining the staff crunch situation. (HT File Photo)

“Revolvers, swords and liquor bottles were used to film the rap song that carried obscene words. We will seek report of the inquiry committee that probed the incident that took place on the varsity premises early this year,” said Krishna Bhandalkar, senate member.

“Though action was taken against the professors for announcing wrong results due to technical issues arising in internal marking, the results of many students are yet to be declared,” said another student Kiran Londhe.

The varsity premises houses about 50 departments with 40 managed by 20 people with them heading two departments each. Of the 384 sanctioned professors at the university, only about 150 are working. The university is yet to publish the advertisement for recruitment of 111 posts, according to a varsity official underlining the staff crunch situation.

Although the management council has decided to increase the salary under the Earn and Learn Scheme of SPPU, it is yet to declare the date of its implementation.

“The statue of Savitribai Phule in front of the main building of the university was to be beautified, but no action has been taken since last three years. Now, the university administration has clarified that the work of beautifying the statue will not be completed till January 2024. Does the university do not have funds for this project?” said another senate member Dadabhau Sinalkar.

