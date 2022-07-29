Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / SPPU to provide alternate facility to students whose exam dates clash

SPPU to provide alternate facility to students whose exam dates clash

pune news
Published on Jul 29, 2022 11:28 PM IST
As per a circular issued by SPPU recently, re-test will be held for students whose university exams clash with national-level sports competitions, National Service Scheme or equivalent competitions. The university has appealed to students to visit the varsity website for details
The varsity’s examination department has decided that these students can avail of the facility by applying to their college with requisite document proofs. (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByDheeraj Bengrut

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has facilitated special arrangements for students whose university exams clash with other tests or national-level sports competitions. The varsity’s examination department has decided that these students can avail of the facility by applying to their college with requisite document proofs.

As per a circular issued by SPPU recently, re-test will be held for students whose university exams clash with national-level sports competitions, National Service Scheme (NSS) or equivalent competitions. The university has appealed to students to visit the varsity website for details.

“Some students are demanding change in SPPU exam schedule without knowing about this facility,” said Mahesh Kakade, SPPU examination and evaluation department head.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP