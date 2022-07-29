SPPU to provide alternate facility to students whose exam dates clash

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has facilitated special arrangements for students whose university exams clash with other tests or national-level sports competitions. The varsity’s examination department has decided that these students can avail of the facility by applying to their college with requisite document proofs.

As per a circular issued by SPPU recently, re-test will be held for students whose university exams clash with national-level sports competitions, National Service Scheme (NSS) or equivalent competitions. The university has appealed to students to visit the varsity website for details.

“Some students are demanding change in SPPU exam schedule without knowing about this facility,” said Mahesh Kakade, SPPU examination and evaluation department head.