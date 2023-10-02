SPPU to start NEP 2020 implementation new courses from next academic year

PUNE: With the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) academic council approving the four-year degree course plan for the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, admission to these degree courses will begin from the next academic year. Whereas, the students will get to see the ‘curriculum’ of the new courses in the next one or two weeks.

A three-day workshop will be conducted by SPPU to make the members of the university council understand every nuance of the NEP implementation.

In keeping with the state government’s order that the courses required for the implementation of the NEP 2020 be approved by the SPPU academic council before September 30, all the courses were approved at a meeting of the academic council on Saturday. Professor Parag Kalkar, vice-chancellor, SPPU, said, “A three-day workshop will be conducted by the university to make the members of the university council understand every nuance of the NEP implementation. Also, there was a detailed discussion about creating a basket of optional subjects for all the courses. It was decided in the meeting of the academic council to accept the options suggested by the steering committee established by the state government for the implementation of the NEP.”

While some members expressed their displeasure over the lack of work on the Indian Knowledge System and value education-based issues in the NEP, the university will be working on the same over the next six months. Many professors have been working for more than 15 years but because they are not working full-time in aided colleges, they cannot work as guides. Therefore, it was discussed in the academic council that they too should be considered.

